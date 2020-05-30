UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
UBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 4,787,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
