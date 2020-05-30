UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 4,787,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

