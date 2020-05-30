Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $716.94

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $716.94 and traded as low as $697.50. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $729.50, with a volume of 717,501 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 886.67 ($11.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

