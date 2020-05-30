Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.01. 2,580,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day moving average is $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

