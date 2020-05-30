Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. 428,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,214. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

