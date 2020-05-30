UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Get UniCredit alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$8.46 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.