Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $69,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.16.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.86. 3,616,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.