United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.43

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $15.99. United Bancshares Inc. OH shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

