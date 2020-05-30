Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.49

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $15.96. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,295 shares of company stock worth $741,063 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 256,959 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

