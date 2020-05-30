Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $9.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several research analysts have commented on UTI shares. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

UTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. 208,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $239.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

