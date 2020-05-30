Uquid Coin Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00017458 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, IDEX and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $5.64 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.05389499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

