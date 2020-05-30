Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $10.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 4,444 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 69,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

