V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,611 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PEP traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

