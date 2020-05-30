V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

Facebook stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.