V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,161 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.45. 9,863,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,889,574. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

