V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 308.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,163 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $122.43. 3,930,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.