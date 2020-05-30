V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.