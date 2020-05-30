V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $62.80. 1,667,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

