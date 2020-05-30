V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,318,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,427.82. The stock had a trading volume of 778,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,317.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,334.37. The company has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

