VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised VALEO/S to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered VALEO/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

VLEEY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,116. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

