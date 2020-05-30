Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 886,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $560,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 109,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.