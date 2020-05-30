VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 3.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $98,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 2,112,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,753. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

