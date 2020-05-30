VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.56

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.56 and traded as low as $25.73. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 56,800 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 277.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

