Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Position Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 2.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,278,000 after acquiring an additional 707,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after buying an additional 41,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 104,924 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,373,000.

Shares of EDV stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 256,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.33. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

