Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,184,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Citigroup Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $406,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 18,711,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,216,025. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.