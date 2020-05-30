Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 532,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $37.36. 19,205,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

