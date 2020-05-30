Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.05. 1,282,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,588. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.