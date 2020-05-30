Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2,108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

