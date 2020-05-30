Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 229,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,450. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.