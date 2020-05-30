Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,563 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after acquiring an additional 623,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 480,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 321,630 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,518,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. 846,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.