Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 531.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,539 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 398.2% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 412,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 330,002 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $77.43. 8,960,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,185,612. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

