Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $155.81.

