Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 257.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after buying an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after buying an additional 394,972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,346,000 after buying an additional 216,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,189,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,114,000 after buying an additional 124,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,966. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

