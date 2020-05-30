Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,726,000 after purchasing an additional 428,666 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,832 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,729. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

