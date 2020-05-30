Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VB stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 715,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,084. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.58.

