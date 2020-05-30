Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.71. 4,774,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

