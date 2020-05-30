Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,432,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.71. 4,774,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

