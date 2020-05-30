Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

