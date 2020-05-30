Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. 4,240,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,295. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.