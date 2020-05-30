Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Cfra from $164.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.48.

VEEV stock traded up $14.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.87. 2,860,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,116 shares of company stock worth $3,998,259 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

