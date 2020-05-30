Velas Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $69.02 million and $764,916.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005727 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

