Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ventas’ senior living operating and triple-net (NNN) leased portfolios are experiencing negative revenue and operating expense pressure trends. The company also noted limited new move-ins, stable move-outs, lower occupancy and increased expenses at its seniors housing operating portfolio (SHOP). Further, new leasing across its office segment slowed. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Ventas has made efforts to bolster its liquidity and solidify the balance sheet in these uncertain times. Over the long term, it remains well-poised to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare assets amid rising healthcare spending and a favorable demographic trend. It is making efforts to enhance its office portfolio, banking on solid demand for university-based research.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTR. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 163,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

