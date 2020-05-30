Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,108,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937,745 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vereit worth $29,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Vereit by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vereit by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Vereit by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Vereit by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 265,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. 15,930,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,977,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.