Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $30.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.87 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $127.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.05 billion to $134.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.03 billion to $138.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

VZ stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. 32,604,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.