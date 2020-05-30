Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 32,604,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

