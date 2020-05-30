Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 229,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,632,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $571,294,000 after buying an additional 376,011 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 314,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,604,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

