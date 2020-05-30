Veros Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Veros has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a total market cap of $95,215.00 and $7,884.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.02057057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026761 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.