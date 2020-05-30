VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 4,847,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after buying an additional 11,697,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,731,000 after buying an additional 3,617,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,273,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,626,000 after buying an additional 4,363,744 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,113,000 after buying an additional 891,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 679.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after buying an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

