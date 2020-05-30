Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26. Victrex has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.