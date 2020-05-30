Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Vince stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 74,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vince by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vince by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vince by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

