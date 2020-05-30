Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

Get Virtusa alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 419,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $891.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.